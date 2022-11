CTP expands CTPark Bucharest South industrial park

CTP expands CTPark Bucharest South industrial park. CTP, a major developer and manager of high-quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area, said it is expanding the existing CTPark Bucharest South to 150,000 sqm. CTP acquired the industrial park in 2021 and is now making new investments by developing a class A building (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]