Austria’s Gebrüder Weiss reportedly plans major terminal south of Bucharest

Austria’s Gebrüder Weiss reportedly plans major terminal south of Bucharest. Gebrüder Weiss, the oldest transport and logistics company in Austria, is preparing the construction of the largest logistics terminal of its network in Romania, a step that would lead to a 50% increase in its local logistics platform and a tripling of the premises owned by the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]