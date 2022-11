53MW PV park is going online in southern Romania

53MW PV park is going online in southern Romania. A 53MWp photovoltaic park developed in southern Romania, at Frasinet in Călărași county, is preparing to begin tests and go online in January, according to Economica.net quoting sources familiar with the project. It is going to be the second-largest PV park in Romania - but for a short time, as (...)