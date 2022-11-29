CFA Analysts Expect Inflation to Average 10.56% in 12 Months, See Leu at 5.06 Units/Euro

CFA Analysts Expect Inflation to Average 10.56% in 12 Months, See Leu at 5.06 Units/Euro. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania expect the Romanian currency to fall to an average exchange rate of 5.0652 units/EUR in the next 12 months, while the estimated inflation rate is seen averaging 10.56%, up from September when the analysts anticipated inflation would average (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]