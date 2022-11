Adservio Aims to Double Turnover 2023, Expand Internationally

Learning platform Adservio, developed 14 years ago in Iasi, plans to double turnover and expand to new foreign markets in 2023, according to Alexandru Holicov, founder and CEO of Adservio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]