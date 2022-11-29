Kromberg & Schubert Seeks to Hire 100 for Its Cable Harness PlantGerman manufacturer of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry and electrical systems Kromberg & Schubert Romania NA, the local subsidiary of the German group Kromberg & Schubert, currently has 100 jobs available for unskilled workers in the assembly and installation of parts at (...)
Builder Fapaco Revenue Rises 36% to RON161M in 2021Fapaco, a Bucharest-based construction company owned by the Fleancu family, increased its revenue by 36% to RON160.9 million in 2021, which makes it one of the fastest-growing businesses year-on-year in the construction sector.
Alexandrion Group Becomes Distributor Of Chopin VodkaAlexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and wines in Romania, announces the expansion of its imports portfolio with the brand “Chopin”, an ultra-premium vodka created in a craft spirits distillery in (...)