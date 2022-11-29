SVN Romania: Affordability of Buying a New Home in Bucharest Slightly Down in Past Year

The affordability of buying a new home in Bucharest, calculated by real estate company SVN Romania, inched down by 1.5% in the past year, with 103.8 average salaries (8.6 years) being needed for the purchase of a two-room apartments, compared with 102.3 average salaries (8.5 years) in September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]