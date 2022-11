Bucharest’s Cotroceni Museum and Art Safari swap exhibits in December

Bucharest’s Cotroceni Museum and Art Safari swap exhibits in December. Art Safari, a major art event currently taking place at Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest, and the Cotroceni National Museum swap exhibits between December 1 and December 11, according to an official announcement. Thus, visitors of the Dacia-Romania Palace can admire precious objects (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]