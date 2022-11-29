New Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov targets EUR 6.5 mln turnover in 2023

New Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov targets EUR 6.5 mln turnover in 2023. The Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in the mountain city of Brașov, which opened in October this year, is counting on a turnover of EUR 6.5 million and an average occupancy rate of at least 65% in 2023. Its occupancy rate stood at 70% in the first month after opening, and most of the guests were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]