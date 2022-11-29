Former UiPath General Counsel launches Goodlegal with an investment from Earlybird Digital East Fund, Credo Ventures, Underline Ventures, and Daniel Dines

Former UiPath General Counsel launches Goodlegal with an investment from Earlybird Digital East Fund, Credo Ventures, Underline Ventures, and Daniel Dines. Former UiPath General Counsel Vasile Tiple (photo) launches Goodlegal, a legal infrastructure platform aimed at providing organizations with an out-of-the-box legal operations framework to achieve legal compliance by leveraging the latest technology advancements and industry-standard content. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]