The macroeconomic outlook is prompting the Romania banks to recalibrate strategy. What are the vulnerabilities they need to pay attention to?



by Dimitrios Goranitis, Banking and Capital Markets leader, Deloitte Central Europe After almost a decade of very strong GDP growth, Romania is preparing itself for a steep slowdown. According to the latest European Commission report (11.11.2022), Romania will close 2022 with a 5.8% GDP growth (...)