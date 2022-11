Global Payments: Romanians Spent Almost EUR5M On Black Friday

Global Payments: Romanians Spent Almost EUR5M On Black Friday. Romanians made card payments of almost EUR5 million (RON24 million) on Black Friday (November 11), either online or in physical stores, through POS or the GP tom application, according to an analysis by Global Payments, the world’s largest provider of payment services and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]