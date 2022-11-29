Romanian president and US Secretary of State Blinken talk regional security situation, energy crisis in Bucharest

Romanian president and US Secretary of State Blinken talk regional security situation, energy crisis in Bucharest. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Tuesday, November 29, for a separate meeting before the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The two officials discussed several topics of interest during their face-to-face (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]