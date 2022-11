Motorola to supply Romanian Police with 20,000 body cams

Motorola to supply Romanian Police with 20,000 body cams. Motorola Solutions Romania submitted the only offer for the tender concerning the supply of 20,321 portable video cameras (body-cam) to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The contract is valued at RON 34.1 mln (EUR 6.92 mln). The equipment, according to Profit.ro, will be provided to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]