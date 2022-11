First Mercedes-Benz eActros electric trucks arrive in Romania

First Mercedes-Benz eActros electric trucks arrive in Romania. Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania recently brought the first three electric trucks to Romania, the eActros 300 and eActros 400 models, respectively. The trucks will be offered to key customers and tested in real traffic conditions within transport and distribution operations. The first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]