 
Romaniapress.com

November 29, 2022

George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
Nov 29, 2022

George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania.

The 2023 edition of the George Enescu International Festival promises to be one of the greatest so far, with more than 3,500 guest artists, 150 soloists and 40 conductors, and over 40 orchestras from 16 countries and 11 from Romania attending the event. The 26th edition of the famous festival (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Door And Window Trim Maker Casa Noastra Starts Production In New Plant Next Year QFort door and window maker Casa Noastra (Dolj County) will start production in a new plant next year, which it is now developing using state aid secured at the beginning of 2020. State aid accounts for EUR9 million of the EUR20 million (...)

Kromberg & Schubert Seeks to Hire 100 for Its Cable Harness Plant German manufacturer of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry and electrical systems Kromberg & Schubert Romania NA, the local subsidiary of the German group Kromberg & Schubert, currently has 100 jobs available for unskilled workers in the assembly and installation of parts at (...)

BCR And UniCredit Set to Raise Cash via Bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange The coming period will be a busy period for institutional investors as two banks, Banca Comerciala Romana and UniCredit Bank, are expected to release bond issues they will later have listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Builder Fapaco Revenue Rises 36% to RON161M in 2021 Fapaco, a Bucharest-based construction company owned by the Fleancu family, increased its revenue by 36% to RON160.9 million in 2021, which makes it one of the fastest-growing businesses year-on-year in the construction sector.

Alexandrion Group Becomes Distributor Of Chopin Vodka Alexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and wines in Romania, announces the expansion of its imports portfolio with the brand “Chopin”, an ultra-premium vodka created in a craft spirits distillery in (...)

Electrica Furnizare Develops PV Panels For Labormed Pharma Factory In Bucharest Electricity supplier Electrica Furnizare, part of Electrica Group, concluded a partnership with Zentiva Romania for the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels at the Labormed Pharma production and storage unit in capital city (...)

Raiffeisen Bank Raises Nearly RON369M From Sustainability Bond Issue Raiffeisen Bank on Friday (Nov 25) placed a new corporate bond issue in lei, raising almost RON369 million from institutional investors for a five-year maturity, the bank said on Tuesday.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |