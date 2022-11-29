George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania

George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania. The 2023 edition of the George Enescu International Festival promises to be one of the greatest so far, with more than 3,500 guest artists, 150 soloists and 40 conductors, and over 40 orchestras from 16 countries and 11 from Romania attending the event. The 26th edition of the famous festival (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]