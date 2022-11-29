Romania's Litera Publishing House to release autobiography of famous rock star Bono in 2023

Romania's Litera Publishing House to release autobiography of famous rock star Bono in 2023. The Romanian translation of the autobiography “SURRENDER. 40 songs, one story” authored by rock star Bono is set to be released by Litera Publishing House in 2023. An honest, intimate, and profound piece of writing, Surrender is the story of the remarkable life lived by Bono – artist, activist, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]