Croatian Foreign Minister Radman discusses in Bucharest accession to Schengen and OECD with Presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament



Croatian Foreign Minister Radman discusses in Bucharest accession to Schengen and OECD with Presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, discussed, on Tuesday, the accession of Romania and Croatia to Schengen and to the OECD with the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic Radman, who is in Bucharest in the context of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ (...)