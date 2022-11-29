Croatian Foreign Minister Radman discusses in Bucharest accession to Schengen and OECD with Presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament
Nov 29, 2022
The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, discussed, on Tuesday, the accession of Romania and Croatia to Schengen and to the OECD with the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic Radman, who is in Bucharest in the context of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ (...)
