Bonas Switches To RON144,000 Loss In Jan-Sept 2022 Vs RON135,000 Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period. Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in June 2021, reported a loss of RON144,196 for the first nine months of 2022 from a net profit of RON135,000 in the same period of 2021, as per data from the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]