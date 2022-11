STK Properties Reports RON38,000 Loss For Jan-Sept 2022 Vs RON13,500 Loss In Year-Earlier Period

STK Properties (STKP.RO), an investment vehicle founded by the STK Emergent investment fund for the development of a real estate project in Cluj-Napoca, announced a loss of RON37,788 for January-September 2022, from a loss of RON13,528 in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]