Builder Fapaco Revenue Rises 36% to RON161M in 2021. Fapaco, a Bucharest-based construction company owned by the Fleancu family, increased its revenue by 36% to RON160.9 million in 2021, which makes it one of the fastest-growing businesses year-on-year in the construction sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]