D-Toys, Romania's largest independent producer of children's games, is rebranding under the name ROOVI. The rebranding will help the company expand internationally and strengthen its positioning as a games brand 2023 will be the year with the most launches in the company's 20-year history Puzzles represent the largest share in business ROOVI launched officially in Germany in October at the Essen