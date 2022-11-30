KPMG: Sustainability Reporting – Catalyst for change and vital role in building the future

KPMG: Sustainability Reporting – Catalyst for change and vital role in building the future. The EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (“CSRD”), approved on November 28, at EU level, marks the biggest transformation in corporate reporting in the last almost 20 years, when the first accounting regulations harmonized with International Accounting Standards (IAS) were launched in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]