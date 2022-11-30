ForMin Aurescu welcomes Republic of Moldova’s first participation in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting

For the first time, the Republic of Moldova is participating in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and this represents "a welcome first", Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu emphasized on Wednesday. The clarifications were made ahead of the second day of the meeting (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]