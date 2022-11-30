Foreign Ministers Aurescu and Tajani agree to organize joint meeting of Romania and Italy’s Governments

Foreign Ministers Aurescu and Tajani agree to organize joint meeting of Romania and Italy’s Governments. Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Wednesday with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, in which they agreed to organize a new joint meeting of the two governments. According to a press (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]