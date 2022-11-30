Ukrainian ForMin Kuleba in Bucharest: The allies have pledged to support us as long as needed



Ukrainian ForMin Kuleba in Bucharest: The allies have pledged to support us as long as needed.

The allied countries have pledged to support Ukraine “as long as it is needed”, says Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, in a message published on Twitter, after the working dinner on Tuesday evening alongside the Foreign Ministers of the NATO member countries. “At the invitation (...)