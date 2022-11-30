Vignettes of a Meaningful Existence: A Preamble to The Diary of Happiness

Vignettes of a Meaningful Existence: A Preamble to The Diary of Happiness. By Daniel Deleanu Nicolae Steinhardt’s Corespondenţă (Letters), recently published by Polirom Press in Jassy, is a beautifully crafted book which incorporates circa 700 of the 1200 letters hitherto identified, mailed by the monk-writer mostly to his friends and acquaintances, among them many (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]