Geoana: Decisions to provide military equipment to Ukraine belong to NATO countries and partners

Geoana: Decisions to provide military equipment to Ukraine belong to NATO countries and partners. The decisions to grant military equipment to Ukraine belong to NATO countries and NATO partners, said, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the deputy secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mircea Geoana. He spoke, in a press briefing at the end of the Meeting of Heads of Diplomacy from NATO (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]