ForMin Aurescu: NATO Ministerial means a lot for Romania’s prestige, also for its security

ForMin Aurescu: NATO Ministerial means a lot for Romania’s prestige, also for its security. The meeting of heads of diplomacy from NATO member countries, held in Bucharest, means “a lot” for Romania’s prestige, but also for its security, declared the Romanian minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. “Romania sees its profile recognized internationally in the North Atlantic Alliance, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]