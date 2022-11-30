If Ukraine does not triumph as an independent and sovereign state, then the issue of accession will not be discussed at all



Ukraine has made significant progress against the Russian invasion, but we must not underestimate Russia, whose missiles and drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities, civilians and critical infrastructure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Bucharest on Wednesday, adding that, if (...)