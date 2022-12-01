 
U.S Secretary of State congratulates Romania on its National Day: Our relationship is strong because it is built on shared values
Dec 1, 2022

U.S Secretary of State congratulates Romania on its National Day: Our relationship is strong because it is built on shared values.

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Romania as you celebrate Great Union Day and remember the unification of your country more than 100 years ago, the U.S Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken says in a press statement. “This is a special year,... The post (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Last In The EU By R&D Intensity Romania placed last in the European Union by research and development (R&D) expenditure as a percentage of GDP in 2021, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on Friday (Dec 2).

Banca Transilvania Bets On Agribusiness Commerce, manufacturing and agriculture are the economic sectors that received the bulk of corporate financing from lender Banca Transilvania, as the combined balance of loans granted for the three fields exceeded RON14.3 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2022, up nearly 27% on the (...)

Romanian becomes third most spoken language in England, Wales The Romanian language is the third most spoken language in England and Wales, according to the latest UK census. Roughly 472,000 people (0.8%) speak Romanian in England and Wales, out of the total population of 57.7 million, according to the 2021 census cited by G4Media. The increase in the (...)

Bucharest events: IWA Christmas Bazaar to raise funds for people in need This year’s edition of the IWA Christmas Bazaar, set to take place on December 11 at the National Library of Romania, will raise funds for associations working with people in need. The charity event, organized every year by the International Women’s Association (IWA), has a program of music and (...)

Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland Romania’s 218 ski slopes have a total skiable area of 189 kilometers. By comparison, only one mid-sized resort in France or Switzerland has a similar length, Ziarul Financiar reported. Sinaia is the resort that has the largest number of kilometers of ski slopes in Romania - about 23km. The (...)

Romania Forex Reserves Drop To EUR45.5B On Month In Nov 2022 Romania's foreign exchange reserves decreased by EUR697 million in November 2022 versus October 2022, to EUR45.5 billion, central bank data showed Friday.

Insurers Set Up RON22.6B Technical Reserves In 1H/2022 For Future Damage Claims, Up 8% YoY Insurance companies set up gross technical reserves of RON22.6 billion in the first half of 2022, up 8% on the year, as per data published in the report of Romania’s financial supervisory authority (ASF) regarding the evolution of the insurance market in the first half of (...)

 


