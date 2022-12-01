U.S Secretary of State congratulates Romania on its National Day: Our relationship is strong because it is built on shared values



U.S Secretary of State congratulates Romania on its National Day: Our relationship is strong because it is built on shared values.

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Romania as you celebrate Great Union Day and remember the unification of your country more than 100 years ago, the U.S Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken says in a press statement. “This is a special year,... The post (...)