Aurescu: National Day is an opportunity to reaffirm national consciousness and unity

Aurescu: National Day is an opportunity to reaffirm national consciousness and unity. National Day is an opportunity to reaffirm national consciousness and unity, the Romanian nation’s vision and fundamental goals, foreign policy goals included, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu writes in his National Day message. “On the occasion of Romania’s National Day, I send wishes of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]