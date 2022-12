President Iohannis to visit Greece on December 2 and 3

President Iohannis to visit Greece on December 2 and 3. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the visit to Athens is part of a high-level (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]