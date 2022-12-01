OSCE Ministerial Council meeting: ForMin Aurescu condemns Russia’s atrocities against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday attended a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OECD) in Lodz, Poland, condemning the "atrocities" by Russian armed forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. (...)