President Iohannis hosts National Day reception: Happy birthday, dear Romanians! Happy birthday, Romania
Dec 1, 2022
Romanians need tangible, immediate progress to increase well-being, living standards President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romanians need the most tangible and immediate progress to increase their well-being and standards of living and urged the government to use all available tools in (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]