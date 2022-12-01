Thousands attend National Day military parade at Triumphal Arch in Bucharest despite rain

Thousands attend National Day military parade at Triumphal Arch in Bucharest despite rain. Romania celebrated on Thursday 104 years since the Great Union of December 1, 1918. On this day in 1918, the National Assembly in Alba Iulia adopted a resolution regarding the union of all provinces inhabited by Romanians. In the capital city Bucharest, over 1,500 troops and staff of the