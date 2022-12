Romania's Hidroelectrica steps in and helps Moldova with 100MW

Romania's Hidroelectrica steps in and helps Moldova with 100MW. Romanian hydropower company Hidroelectrica will deliver electricity to Moldova under a contract providing 100MW supply over the first 11 days of December, followed by 20MW afterwards, Moldova's state-owned energy trader Energocom announced on its Facebook page. The volume of electricity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]