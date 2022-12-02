Erste sees 30% growth potential for shares of Romanian cargo river transport company TTS

Erste sees 30% growth potential for shares of Romanian cargo river transport company TTS. Austrian financial group Erste, which operates BCR group in Romania, maintained its "buy" recommendation for the shares of river transporter Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS) and indicated a price target of RON 14.35, according to the latest analysis report of the group. The target was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]