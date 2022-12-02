Romanian carpentry producer QFort builds EUR 20 mln aluminium profile factory

Romanian carpentry producer QFort builds EUR 20 mln aluminium profile factory. The door and window factory operated by Casa Noastra near Craiova under the QFort brand expands its capacity and range of products with a new EUR 20 mln factory dedicated to the production of aluminium profile. This will help it compete in the local market and the foreign markets where it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]