Fewer permits for residential buildings issued in Romania in January-October

The number of building permits issued for residential projects in Romania decreased by 12.9% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period last year, to 37,790. In October, the number of permits issued plunged by 22.8% YoY, according to data from the statistics office.