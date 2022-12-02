Fewer permits for residential buildings issued in Romania in January-October
The number of building permits issued for residential projects in Romania decreased by 12.9% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period last year, to 37,790. In October, the number of permits issued plunged by 22.8% YoY, according to data from the statistics office. (...)
