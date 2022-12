Number of passengers on Romanian airports doubles in Jan-Sep

Number of passengers on Romanian airports doubles in Jan-Sep. The volume of air passenger transport in Romania increased by 96.9% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2021, from just under 8.0 mln to over 15.7 mln, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Of this, 14.2 mln passengers were international (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]