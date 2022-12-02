EESC Civil Society Prize 2022: Romanian NGO supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war, among winners

EESC Civil Society Prize 2022: Romanian NGO supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war, among winners. The EESC announced the six winners of the 13th edition of the Civil Society Prize, and the Romanian non-profit Sus Inima Association is on the list. The local NGO was selected in the “European civil society for Ukraine” category, which rewards initiatives aimed at helping civilians suffering as a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]