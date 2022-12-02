NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest: We will never recognize Russia's illegal annexations and will continue to support Ukraine



The NATO foreign ministers, who gathered in Bucharest for a meeting this week, released a joint statement in which they reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression. In the joint statement, NATO representatives vowed that their governments will never recognize the (...)