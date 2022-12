INS: Number Of Passengers On Romania's Airports Doubles In January-September 2022

INS: Number Of Passengers On Romania's Airports Doubles In January-September 2022. The volume of air passenger transport in Romania increased by 96.9% in January-September 2022 to over RON15.7 million compared to just under RON8 million in the same period of 2021, in line with data from the country's statistics office (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]