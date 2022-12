Romania wins bronze medals at Culinary World Cup 2022

Romania wins bronze medals at Culinary World Cup 2022. Romanian chefs earned a bronze medal in the regional teams category of the Culinary World Cup 2022, while in the individual category they won seven bronze medals and one silver one. The competition took place in Luxembourg and is the first major event after a two-year pause due to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]