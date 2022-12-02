NBCUniversal’s reality TV streaming service Hayu launches in Romania, other CEE countries
Dec 2, 2022
Hayu, the all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service from NBCUniversal International, launched in Romania and 15 other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries on November 29. The multi-territory roll-out brings the number of markets for the streaming service to over (...)
