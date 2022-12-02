Insurers Set Up RON22.6B Technical Reserves In 1H/2022 For Future Damage Claims, Up 8% YoY

Insurers Set Up RON22.6B Technical Reserves In 1H/2022 For Future Damage Claims, Up 8% YoY. Insurance companies set up gross technical reserves of RON22.6 billion in the first half of 2022, up 8% on the year, as per data published in the report of Romania’s financial supervisory authority (ASF) regarding the evolution of the insurance market in the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]