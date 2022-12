UiPath Sees 19% Increase in Q3 Revenue to $262.7M

UiPath Sees 19% Increase in Q3 Revenue to $262.7M. UiPath (NYSE: PATH), the first Romanian company listed on Wall Street, announced $262.7 million revenue in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ended October 31, a 19% increase year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]