Romanian becomes third most spoken language in England, Wales

Romanian becomes third most spoken language in England, Wales. The Romanian language is the third most spoken language in England and Wales, according to the latest UK census. Roughly 472,000 people (0.8%) speak Romanian in England and Wales, out of the total population of 57.7 million, according to the 2021 census cited by G4Media. The increase in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]