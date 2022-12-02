Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland



Romania’s 218 ski slopes have a total skiable area of 189 kilometers. By comparison, only one mid-sized resort in France or Switzerland has a similar length, Ziarul Financiar reported. Sinaia is the resort that has the largest number of kilometers of ski slopes in Romania - about 23km. The (...)